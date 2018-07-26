Boston neighborhood mourns death of toddler killed in crash as police search for answers

BOSTON (WHDH) - A makeshift memorial continues to grow along a sidewalk in South Boston as police continue to investigate the death of a 3-year-old boy who was struck and killed Wednesday when a van jumped the curb.

A woman was pushing the boy in a stroller as his 4-year-old sister walked alongside them when the van and a car collided near the intersection of L and East 6th streets about 3 p.m., sending the van over the curb and into the children.

Michelle Talbot, who witnessed the horrific crash from her apartment window, says she is still in shock.

“I just saw the baby. He just let out a huge scream and then his head just dropped,” she said. “I could tell that he was gone the minute I saw him.”

The girl was injured but is expected to recover. The woman pushing the stroller was not hurt.

As authorities continue to investigate the crash, police are asking anyone who may have photos or video leading up to, during or after the crash to come forward.

State officials hope the crash will bring safety upgrades in the area, such as a four-way stop sign, speed boards, and overhead lighting.

The street, which would have normally been lined with parked cars, was empty for a scheduled street cleaning, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans called the crash “a real tragedy.”

The woman pushing the stroller was the children’s nanny.

Both drivers remained at the scene. No charges were announced.

An investigation is ongoing.

