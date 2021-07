BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston nightclub will be requiring proof of vaccination for people hoping to go maskless in the club.

The new policy at Jacques Cabaret is due to the recent uptick in the Delta variant. It will go into effect for all shows starting two weeks from Friday.

Patrons will have to show their vaccination card or a photo of it at the door.

