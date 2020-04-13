Boston nightclubs hold internet auction to benefit out-of-work employees

BOSTON (WHDH) - With the coronavirus pandemic shutting bars and nightclubs across the country, one Boston-based group of venues is looking for virtual auctions to help out woerkers.

Big Night Entertainment is holding “Big Night Websites” auctions on its Instagram page, with proceeds going to more than 1,000 workers.

“We have approximately 1,500 employees across 17 venues and unfortunately, we had to furlough and lay off 98 percent, so it’s been a tough month,” said Randy Greenstein, principal of Big Night Entertainment Group.

The auctions were launched Monday with a meet and greet with Guy Fieri — one of Big Night’s business partners — and a $250 gift card on the block. Meet and greets with other celebrities are lined up as well, with new items going up for bid each day at 5 p.m.

Winners can’t collect these prizes while everyone is under social distancing, but Greenstein said they’ll be waiting.

