Boston no longer holds crown for worst traffic in United States

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston no longer holds the crown for the worst traffic in the United States, according to a new report.

After ranking first in 2019 with the average motorist losing 101 hours to traffic congestion, Boston dropped to fourth on INRIX’s 2020 scorecard.

Bostonians lost 48 hours to congestion in 2020, marking a 68 percent decrease compared to the prior year, the analytics company found.

Boston and Washington D.C. also experienced the largest cost savings with drivers pocketing more than $1,000 in each city due to a sharp reduction in traffic, partly because of the pandemic, the scorecard indicated.

Interstate 93 from Pilgrims Highway to Morissey Boulevard was ranked as the 14th worst traffic corridor in the country.

New York City, Philadelphia, and Chicago were the top three worst cities for traffic last year.

Overall, the average American driver lost only 26 hours due to congestion, down from 99 hours in 2019,

resulting in savings of $980 per driver.

The most congested city in the world in 2020 was Bogota, Colombia.

