BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston-based nonprofit JSI Research & Training Institute laid off approximately 1,100 employees due to the Trump administration’s freeze on USAID funding.

JSI, which works “to improving lives through better health and education outcomes for individuals and communities”, confirmed the layoffs, which reduced their workforce by 50 percent.

The nonprofit said 63 percent of their annual funding came from USAID foreign assistance funds.

“In this challenging moment, JSI remains committed to improving health and education in communities here in the U.S. and around the world,” the organization said in a statement.

