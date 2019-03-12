Boston not ranked among country’s top 50 happiest cities

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is not ranked among the top 50 happiest cities in the United States, according to a new report from personal finance website WalletHub.

Plano, Texas, was ranked the happiest city in the country, followed by Irvine, California. Boston earned a distant ranking of 58th.

Really? 58th? That’s where Boston ranks on the list of “Happiest Cities in the U.S.” according to a new study by WalletHub — behind Plano, TX, Raleigh, NC, and Seattle, WA, among others. Thoughts? #7News — Kaitlin McCulley (@KaitlinMcCulley) March 12, 2019

WalletHub says it drew upon the various findings of positive-psychology research in order to determine which among more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities is home to the happiest people

Researchers examined each city based on 31 key indicators of happiness, ranging from depression rate to income-growth rate to average leisure time spent per day.

Boston ranked 34th in the category of “Emotional & Physical Well-Being,” 12th in “Income & Employment,” and 152nd in “Community and Environment.”

Detroit landed at the bottom of the list.

To view the full list, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)