BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston on Wednesday officially notched its second heat wave in the month of June for the first time since 1941.

The temperature in the city hit 92 degrees around 10 a.m., marking the third consecutive day where the temperature reached or exceeded 90 degrees.

Temperatures throughout the day are expected to stay in the mid- to high-90s, with the heat index reaching between 98 and 104 degrees.

Tuesday marked one of the four hottest days ever recorded in June. Wednesday’s temperatures could clinch the record for the warmest month on record.

A heat advisory remains in place through 7 p.m.

It’s official…2nd Heat Wave of June for Boston. Last time Boston had two heat waves in June was 1941. #7news pic.twitter.com/4imA1rwZgs — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) June 30, 2021

For the latest weather updates, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)