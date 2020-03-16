Boston nurses fear mask shortage as coronavirus patients increase

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston nurses are worried that they won’t have the equipment to stay safe while they care for coronavirus patients, and are going out and buying their own from local stores.

“We’re fearful that we won’t have enough personal protective gear,” said Marie Caulfield, a nurse at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

That includes goggles, gloves, and especially N95 face masks. Those masks are supposed to be used once when dealing with a patient and then thrown out, but the CDC is now saying a nurse can use the same mask for two or three patients in a row because of the short supply.

That doesn’t sound right to Caulfield.

“We don’t think it’s safe, it could spread germs even more,” Caulfield said. “We’ve been going out and hitting up all the hardware stores and buying equipment just in case.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)