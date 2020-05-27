Boston nurses with passion for helping others get married amid coronaviurs pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - A pair of Boston nurses who have a shared love and passion for helping the sick recently got married at a private ceremony after they were forced to cancel their planned wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced.

Andrew, a nurse in the Medical Intensive Care Unit at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, married his bride and fellow Brigham nurse, Catherine, on May 8, according to a hospital spokesperson.

After volunteering for a furlough at her full-time nursing job at an outpatient surgery center, Catherine jumped into the COVID-19 intensive care unit as a member of the ICU float pool.

“When the pandemic started, Catherine felt obligated to quit her job and be at the bedside of COVID-19 patients,” the hospital spokesperson said in a news release.

Andrew and Catherine were initially slated to get married in Georgia on May 9.

The couple says they hope their story can brighten up the hard days of the pandemic.

