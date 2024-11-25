BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston is offering free rides this winter for older residents who live in pharmacy deserts.

Pharmacy deserts are communities where several pharmacies have closed and people have to travel long distances to fill prescriptions.

The city is partnering with the The Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts, a non-profit organization.

They said one of the biggest problems older people have getting their medication is accessibility.

“We’re looking at the winter months when it’s colder it’s darker and there are challenges that people face,” said Rahsaan Hall, CEO of the nonprofit. “Transportation presents some challenges.”

People who are over 60 and live in Roxbury, Dorchester, and Mattapan are eligible for the free rides to pharmacies, doctors appointments, and support groups.

Residents are limited to five free rides a month.

