BOSTON (WHDH) - After more than two decades leading the fourth largest archdiocese in the country, Cardinal Seán O’Malley is saying goodbye.

His successor, Bishop Richard Henning, held his first prayer service Wednesday at St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Revere in advance of his formal installation as the head of the Archdiocese of Boston on Thursday.

“We’re so sad that Cardinal O’Malley is leaving us, and we’re grateful to God and praise the Lord that we have a new pastor,” said parishioner Luis Munoz.

Henning has led the Diocese of Providence for the last year and vows to continue O’Malley’s mission.

O’Malley was appointed by Pope Benedict XVI to lead the Boston archdiocese in 2003, in the wake of the clergy sex abuse scandal. He was also tapped by the Vatican to head a panel looking into the church’s efforts to address clergy sex abuse claims.

Over the last 20 years, O’Malley has emphasized the need to support survivors.

The cardinal has now reached retirement age. People attending mass Wednesday morning at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston say he will be missed.

“He knows our son-in-law since he was a child. He’s very kind and sweet and loving,” said parishioner Sylvia Munoz.

A Mass of Installation for Henning will be celebrated at the cathedral Thursday at 2 p.m. It is a ticketed event.

