BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a fight during a traffic stop on Sunday.

Investigators say the officer was conducting a traffic stop on Westmore Road and was injured during a fight with a suspect. A gun was also recovered from the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)