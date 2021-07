BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer was injured Wednesday night in a cruiser-involved car crash.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Albany Street around 10 p.m. for reports of the collision.

One officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There has been no word on what may have caused the crash.

