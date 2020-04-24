Boston officer returns home after weeks-long battle with coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer finally heading home Friday after a weeks-long battle with coronavirus.

It was an emotional scene outside Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center as 47-year-old Omar Borges embraced his family for the first time in 34 days.

His fellow officers turned up as well to offer their support and there was not a dry eye in the crowd.

Borges has served on the force since 2005 and is currently working for the Citywide Drug Unit.

He was just one of 78 officers to contract the virus. One officer has died.

His sister Nilsa Borges-Cruz said she is excited her brother is coming home to Hyde Park.

“I want to thank the medical staff, everyone that helped my brother. The Boston community, everyone who has been so, so welcoming,” she said through tears.

Borges’s battle was said to be serious and medical staff said they are happy he has recovered.

