Boston officer tests positive for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a department spokesman.

The officer, who was not identified, is going to remain at home until medically cleared for work, the spokesman said.

There was a through and deep cleaning of the officer’s work area, according to police.

As of Saturday, 102 residents in Boston have tested positive for the virus.

In Massachusetts there are 525 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

No additional information was immediately released.

