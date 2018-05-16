Boston officer translating for victim credited with helping nab carjacking suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - A quick-thinking Boston police cadet who helped translate a suspect description from an injured carjacking victim who didn’t speak English is being hailed for helping track down a carjacking suspect Tuesday, officials said.

Boston police officers responding to a reported carjacking in the area of 86 Bedford St. about 11:20 a.m. were met by a man who had sustained cuts to his forearm and hand but didn’t speak any English. A witness told officers they had seen a suspect push down the victim, jump into his car, and hit him while trying to drive away, police said.

After paramedics treated the victim at the scene, the officers rushed him to the District A-1 station, where a cadet working the front desk was able to translate a suspect description, which was broadcast across the city.

Soon after, officers in Dorchester radioed that they had just stopped a suspect and vehicle fitting the victim’s description in the area of South Sydney Street and Savin Hill Avenue. While pat frisking the suspect, later identified as My Tran, 35, of Boston, police say officers found the victim’s car keys and wallet.

During a search of the vehicle, police say investigators also found three small plastic bags containing suspected heroin.

Tran was arrested on charges of carjacking, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury, and possessing a Class A substance (heroin). He was also found to have three active default warrants.

Tran is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court.

