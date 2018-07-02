BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston police officers joined the carpool karaoke craze that has hit departments across the country.

Officers Kim Tavares and Stephen McNulty showed off their pipes as they sung “God Bless America” while patrolling around Boston this weekend.

The Boston Police Department says they were in the mood for all the upcoming Fourth of July festivities planned for the Boston-area.

The officers later got confirmation from their dispatcher that they sounded good.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)