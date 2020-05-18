Boston officers use CPR to save baby

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston police officers are being recognized after saving an infant who wasn’t breathing in Roxbury last night.

When they arrived on scene, Officer Owen Murray began performing CPR, and the baby started crying seconds later.

“Obviously with all the calls you try to get there as quickly as possible, but whenever I hear a kid is involved I try to get there even faster because especially when they’re not breathing, time is off the essence,” Murray said.

