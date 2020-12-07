Boston officials blast proposed MBTA cuts

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and other local officials and community groups slammed the MBTA’s proposed cuts to services at a press conference Monday.

“These cuts would hurt low income workers the wrong way. It would end subway service for late night workers, people who do not own a car,” Walsh said. “That impacts our essential workers as well, who are keeping our city open and don’t have an option of working from home.”

In November, the MBTA released a list of proposed cuts that include eliminating Commuter Rail service on weekends and after 9 p.m. during the week, eliminating all ferries, slashing more than two dozen bus routes and scaling back T operations.

City Council President Kim Janey said the cuts also disproportionately affect essential workers and people of color who rely on public transportation to get to work.

