BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston officials broke ground on a new $92 million school for students with disabilities Tuesday, saying it will be ready for use in 2024.

The new William E. Carter School will replace the existing building, which serves students with disabilities and complex learning needs between ages 12 and 22. The new building, which will be on the existing South End site, will have more classrooms and a sensory garden and specially designed indoor spaces.

The project is expected to cost $92 million. While the old building is demolished and the new building is under construction, Carter School students will use part of the Lila Frederick School, officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)