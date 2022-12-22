BOSTON (WHDH) - A round of snow might not be coming for the Boston area, but heavy rains, a blast of cold and harsh winds have city leaders preparing for the worst and advising caution for the next 48 hours.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and other officials outlined precautions ahead of the storm system that’s set to arrive Thursday night, especially as some attempt last-minute shopping.

“Build in that extra time cushion – sometimes with holiday shopping, I know I’ve been guilty of rushing, throwing the car somewhere, trying to get that last gift – just take a little bit more time – it’s always better to be safe,” Wu said on Thursday.

With heavy rain and winds expected, the mayor expressed concern for tree limbs coming down and power lines with them, advising residents to immediately dial 311 if they come across any downed lines.

Officials also touched on potential coastal flooding, discussing how high tides from the storm could produce localized flooding, particularly in the Seaport, which has seen record-breaking flooding in past storms.

“We station two vehicles in that area that are high-water rescue vehicles, so if anything happens there, we can get people out,” Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke said.

On its website, the mayor’s office stated water levels are expected to be around three feet above high tide. It also noted that Boston Police and Emergency Medical Services teams will be available to check in and assist the city’s vulnerable populations, with street outreach teams working extended hours, in addition to mobile outreach vans being on the road throughout the day.

Elsewhere, closing and delay announcements throughout the region started to come in Thursday morning, in addition to the MBTA announcing all ferry service for Charlestown, East Boston and Hingham/Hull was canceled for Friday due to tomorrow’s high winds.

