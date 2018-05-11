BOSTON (WHDH) - The State of Massachusetts is looking into the possibility of Uber overcharging customers during the March 3 nor’easter.

It is against the law to hike base fares during a state of emergency like the one declared during that storm.

An Uber spokesperson said the company followed the law by not raising the base rates, adding that the company voluntarily capped surge pricing.

“We are confident we complied with the law and our team was in communication with the DPU during the State of Emergency,” the spokesperson said. “We look forward to working with regulators on a quick resolution.”

State investigators are now looking at data to see how much Uber actually charged.

Gov. Charlie Baker explained why it’s important that ridesharing services do not charge more during states of emergency.

“I think it’s important that during states of emergency, which are typically weather related, that people have the ability to access the transportation they need to be able to access where they need to go,” Baker said.

The Department of Public Utilities will decide if any action will be taken against Uber.

