BOSTON (WHDH) - As warm weather set in, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu gathered with other municipal officials Tuesday to lay out a plan to reduce violence and protect children in the city this summer.

Dubbed the 2024 Summer Safety Plan and released online, officials in a statement said the plan “will serve as the foundation for the City’s ongoing, year-round efforts to address the root causes of violence through a public health lens.”

Officials said the plan also aims to “create the conditions for community healing.”

“Our goal is for every kid in Boston to know that they are seen, that they are loved and treasured,” Wu said.

As part of the plan, Wu’s Community Safety Team is focusing on goals including adding more community and youth activities, increasing positive police presence and making sure Boston’s gun violence intervention strategy is active.

Boston police have said shooting incidents are down 44% compared to last year.

Still, a city task force on reducing gun violence is ramping up meetings this summer, now meeting every week to discuss current and emerging trends.

“I’m working with the Boston Police Department and members of our new planning team to hone in on the micro-locations where a disproportionate amount of violence occurs,” said city Senior Advisor for Community Safety Isaac Yablo.

Boston officials on Tuesday said community members are worried about the influx of illegal dirt bikes, ATVs and motorized scooters on city streets.

As a result, Police Commissioner Michael Cox sent a warning to those involved.

“A lot of them tend to not be from the city,” he said before speaking directly to would-be riders. “Do not come to Boston this summer to engage in this activity because we will seize your vehicles and equipment.”

Learn more about Boston summer safety efforts and read the city’s Summer Safety Plan here.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)