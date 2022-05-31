BOSTON (WHDH) - The principal of the James F. Condon School in Boston sent a letter home to parents Tuesday to let them know that a student brought a knife to class.

Officials said they were made aware of the knife around 11 a.m. and a “potential threat to one other student,” according to the letter Principal Chrisholm sent out.

In a matter of minutes, police arrived at the school and recovered the knife. School officials said the student will face consequences as outlined in the BPS Code of Conduct.

Another disturbing discovery here at the Condon School in South Boston. Boston Public Schools confirming a knife was found this morning. Racist flyers and bullets were found at the school last month. Parents are telling @7News enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/O7wo1JsTxj — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) May 31, 2022

No further details were released.

