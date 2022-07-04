BOSTON (WHDH) - As Boston public safety officials geared up to welcome large crowds for the city’s July 4th spectacular, they shared do’s and don’ts for attendees.

Alcohol, glass containers, weapons and backpacks are not allowed inside the venue. Small bags are allowed, but they must be clear.

“This is pretty much a full deployment for the department,” said State Police Superintendent Col. Christopher Mason.

Only half the usual number of vendors will be on site, meaning longer lines for food and drinks.

“Visitors should be prepared to be in self-sustain mode. Bring adequate water in clear plastic bottles, enough food, snacks to sustain yourself through the day,” Mason said.

Given the expected high temperatures, everyone should be sure to hydrate and be on watch for signs of heat stroke.

As for security, hundreds of state and federal officials will be on hand, and K9s performed a sweep of the Esplanade the morning of the show. There are no threats to the event, but after some concern after a white supremacist group marched through the city over the weekend, officials are ready to respond if needed.

