BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston School Committee voted to shutter a Jamaica Plain school Thursday after a report released last week outlined years of abuse there.

Superintendent Dr. Brenda Casseillus commissioned the report and then recommended closing the Mission Hill School, which has been open since 2012, after investigators found the school failed to protect students from threats of sexual misconduct and abuse from other students and failed to properly address bullying.

At a meeting Thursday, some parents praised their children’s experience at Mission Hill but others agreed the report’s designation of a “failed school” and said it should be shut down.

School officials said they would work with the 200 families who still have children at Mission Hill and transition them to nearby schools.

