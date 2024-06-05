BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston is fed up with some food delivery drivers, and leaders are threatening to take action against companies such as DoorDash and Uber when their drivers break the law.

7News cameras were rolling as some delivery drivers on mopeds rode on sidewalks, through red lights, and weaved through traffic in Downtown Crossing. Another was spotted going the wrong way up Boylston Street near Copley Square.

“I think motorized vehicles should stay in their lane. I think the sidewalks should just be for the pedestrians,” said Jules Jefferson, who is concerned about mopeds. “It’s definitely an issue. I drive around the city a lot and it gets dangerous when they’re popping out of nowhere.”

The city said there’s been an alarming increase in unlawful and dangerous operation by delivery drivers on mopeds, motorcycles, and motorized scooters. In a letter to Uber, DoorDash, and Grubhub, Police Commissioner Michael Cox and Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge wrote: “The city will consider your company responsible for continued violations by drivers operating on your behalf.”

“I think the city needs to take the mopeds away, because it’s making people feel unsafe,” said Navae Chandler, another local concerned about mopeds. “If it’s a motorized Uber driver or other delivery apps, I think they should use the regular road.”

Uber responded to the claims, citing the city previously asked for its help in cutting down car congestion.

The company wrote: “At their urging, we made a concentrated push to encourage couriers to utilize two wheeled vehicles instead of four… We will work with the city to educate couriers that use the Uber platform.”

DoorDash also responded, saying in part, “we’ve been working closely with Boston city officials… on these issues — including sending regular reminders of local regulations to Dashers picking up in the busiest areas of the Back Bay — and are eager to help find solutions so everyone in Boston can continue to safely share the city’s streets.”

Grubhub has not yet responded to the city’s letter. Boston officials asked all three companies to give them a response by Friday.

“Hopefully, they make a stand and try to correct this, so we don’t have to go any further with it, and we can walk safely on the sidewalks,” Jefferson said.

