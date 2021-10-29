BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston officials on Friday notified people living in the encampment near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard they will need to vacate the premises by Monday morning for a cleanup.

A number of tents have already been removed from the homeless camp, officials said.

This comes two weeks after Acting Mayor Kim Janey declared rampant drug use and homelessness in the area a public health crisis, promising to clear out all of the tents.

City officials say the encampment is dangerous and unsanitary.

People will be offered a spot at a homeless shelter or offered other services as the cleanup takes place, according to Boston officials.

