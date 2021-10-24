BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston officials are preparing to remove people’s tents from Methadone Mile on Monday, citing health concerns in an area that has seen an increase open-air drug use and homeless encampments.

Notices posted on Theodore Glynn Way say officials will remove items from the street in a “general cleanup of this public space” starting at 7 a.m. Monday. Last week, Acting Mayor Kim Janey declared a public health emergency and said she would remove tents from the area of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue.

“Tents are not appropriate for housing, they lack clean water and adequate facilities,” Janey said. “We cannot let our most vulnerable residents continue to suffer in these encampments.”

Health officials said the tents are not fit for habitation as the weather gets colder. Janey said police will use force to remove people in tents “only as a last resort.”

