BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston officials are preparing to remove people’s tents from Methadone Mile on Monday, citing health concerns in an area that has seen an increase of open-air drug use and homeless encampments.

Notices posted on Theodore Glynn Way say officials will remove items from the street in a “general cleanup of this public space” starting at 7 a.m.

Last week, Acting Mayor Kim Janey declared a public health emergency and said she would remove tents from the area of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue.

“Tents are not appropriate for housing, they lack clean water and adequate facilities,” Janey said. “We cannot let our most vulnerable residents continue to suffer in these encampments.”

Officials say the opioid crisis coupled with the ongoing pandemic has caused the situation to spiral out of control.

“The situation has gotten worse and all of our efforts are needed to make the improvements we seek,” Chief of Health and Human Services Marty Martinez said.

A centralized task force will identify shelters and treatment centers across the city and state for those currently homeless in the area.

“We also understand that some individuals may refuse help that they’ve been offered,” Janey said. “In this instance, enforcement will be used but only as a last resort.”

