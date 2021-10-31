BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston officials are preparing to remove more tents from a homeless encampment in the Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard area on Monday.

City workers posted notices on the tents, saying they will be removed Monday morning. Officials said people who live there will be offered places at homeless shelters or referred to other services.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey declared the area a public health crisis two weeks ago and vowed to remove all tents there.

