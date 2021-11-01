BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston officials are preparing to remove more tents from a homeless encampment in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard on Monday.

City workers posted notices on the tents, saying people have to be out by 6 a.m. for cleanup.

Officials have said that people will be offered places at homeless shelters or referred to other services.

Two weeks ago, Acting Mayor Kim Janey declared addiction and homelessness a public health emergency and said tents that have been set up in the area will be removed.

The order also says police will continue to enforce all laws related to drug trafficking, human trafficking, disorderly conduct, and trespassing.

“Tents are not appropriate for housing, they lack clean water and adequate facilities,” Janey said at the time. “We cannot let our most vulnerable residents continue to suffer in these encampments.”

The area, home to numerous methadone clinics and social services, has long been a haven for crime and illegal drug sales and use.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)