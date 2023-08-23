Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, her two sons, mental health specialists and substance abuse providers took a boat ride to Long Island in Boston Harbor Wednesday to tour the abandoned recovery center on the island.

The island is only accessible by water now. But Wu recently received licensing to build a bridge to the property.

Sarah Porter, the Victory Programs executive director, is one of the many who worked on Long Island ten years ago, providing services to people battling drug addiction.

“I can’t help but remember people who gained success … who healed and transformed their lives,” Porter said.

The bridge to the 35-acre public health campus was found unsafe and the site was abandoned in 2014. While 7NEWS walked through the buildings this week, it looked like people had been immediately evacuated.

A pool game was still set on a table and food from a vending machine was scattered nearby. There were wheelchairs left in halls and beds with blankets in rooms. Weather and time had ruined walls, ceilings and floor boards.

The growing opioid crisis has put 200 people on the streets in Boston near Massachusetts and Melnea Cass Boulevard. Now, the city wants to reopen Long Island facilities to better address the needs of many people currently living in tents.

“We would love to provide services – people who are entering Long Island – who need detox, treatment services and then workforce development,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, the Boston Public Health Commissioner.

The plan is to use $40 million of city funds to renovate and stabilize 11 buildings on Long Island. Up to 500 beds on the property could be ready and open in four years.

“We really envision this not just as an overnight, emergency shelter and that’s it, but more of a comprehensive campus with that longer stay that provides for various needs someone may have with substance abuse,” Wu said.

