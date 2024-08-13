BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Parks Commission voted Monday night to demolish White Stadium in Dorchester’s Franklin Park and replace it with a new state-of-the-art facility.

The motion passed unanimously.

The City of Boston and Boston Public Schools hope to build a new athletic center and stadium on the site that would serve as the home of a new professional women’s soccer team. The complex would also provide a state of the art facility for Boston Public School students, something people in the area say is much needed.

With demolition plans approved, the next step is finalizing a new lease for the land before the stadium can be torn down.

Some are still concerned with the cost of living with the renovations.

Franklin Park Defenders, a group opposing the project, released a statement on the decision, saying in part:

“There is no realistic transportation plan to get fans in and out of the already-crowded residential neighborhoods. If Massachusetts truly stands for environmental justice, we urge state officials to examine this deeply flawed plan, and step in before permanent damage is done to historic Franklin Park and our communities.”

The city plans to start demolition in the fall.

The Boston Parks Commission will need to give approval to any design plans before construction can start on the new athletic facility.

