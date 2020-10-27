Boston OKs trick-or-treating, residents urged to take precautions amid spike in virus cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Tuesday announced that trick-or-treating will be allowed in Boston on Saturday, but residents who take part in the activity will be required to adhere to an array of safety guidelines amid a recent spike in new coronavirus cases.

“Halloween is one of the best nights, and what’s most important this year is that any person participating in activities does so in a way that is safe for not only themselves, but also their neighbors and community,” Walsh said. “We’re asking people to take the extra precautions that are necessary this year, including avoiding direct contact with trick-or-treaters, wearing masks at all times, washing hands before eating any treats, and avoiding attending or hosting gatherings.”

Traditional activities, such as trick-or-treating, costume parties or crowded, confined spaces like haunted houses, raise the risk of spreading COVID-19, city health officials have advised.

Tips for staying safe while trick-or-treating include going out only with immediate family members, according to a list shared by the city:

Trick-or-treat only with immediate family members.

Avoid direct contact with individuals passing out candy.

Wash hands before handling treats.

Wear a mask. A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you.

Bring hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or other people.

Residents who plan to hand out candy are being urged to avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters, among other precautions:

Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.

Wash hands before handling treats.

Set up a station outdoors with individually wrapped goodie bags for trick-or-treaters.

Wear a mask. A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you.

While trick-or-treating has not been banned, health officials hope families will find a safer alternative this year. Adults have also been warned not to take part in gatherings or parties.

Halloween activities without risk:

Carving or decorating pumpkins

Decorating your home

A virtual Halloween costume contest

A family Halloween movie night

A trick-or-treat scavenger hunt at home

A Halloween neighborhood scavenger hunt from a distance

Halloween activities with risk:

Traditional trick-or-treating

Trunk-or-treat events

Haunted houses

Hayrides or tractor rides

Fall festivals

Halloween parties or celebrations

Any resident who goes out on Halloween must wear a mask and practice social distancing, Walsh noted. Those who are feeling ill should stay home and get tested for the virus.

Many other cities including Lowell and Lawrence have canceled all Halloween activities.

