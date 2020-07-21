Boston opening 2 pools for outdoor swimming

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is opening two outdoor pools to residents who use the city’s summer programs, but they will be under strict regulations to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Starting Wednesday, the Clougherty Pool in Charlestown and the Mirabella Pool in the North End will be open for swimming but visitors must register online for 90-minutes sessions the day before. Locker rooms and changing areas are closed so visitors must come dressed to swim, officials said.

Swimmers will be screened when they register for a time slot and when they get to the pool, and must wear masks outside the water. Mayor Marty Walsh said social distancing will be required.

“We’re asking people to keep six feet of distance between household groups,” Walsh said. “It’s about keeping you safe as you get to the pools.”

