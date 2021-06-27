BOSTON (WHDH) - Cooling centers throughout Boston will be open Monday through Wednesday after Mayor Kim Janey declared a heat emergency in anticipation of 90-degree temperatures broiling the area.

Boston Centers for Youth & Families cooling centers will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and several BCYF indoor pools will be open as well. The outdoor BCYF Mirabella Pool in the North End will open on Wednesday, June 30.

The following cooling centers will be open at Boston Centers for Youth & Families:

BCYF Condon 200 D St., So. Boston 02127 617-635-5100

BCYF Curtis Hall 20 South St., Jamaica Plain 02130 617-635-5195

BCYF Gallivan 61 Woodruff Way, Mattapan 02126 617-635-5252

BCYF Golden Age Senior Center 382 Main Street, Charlestown 02129 617-635-5175

BCYF Grove Hall Senior Center 51 Geneva Avenue, Dorchester 02121

BCYF Holland 85 Olney St., Dorchester 02121 617-635-5144

BCYF Hyde Park 1179 River Street, Hyde Park 617-635-5178

BCYF Menino 125 Brookway Rd., Roslindale 02131 617-635-5256

BCYF Nazzaro 30 North Bennet St., Boston 02113 617-635-5166

BCYF Paris Street 112 Paris Street, E. Boston 02128 617-635-5125

BCYF Roche 1716 Centre St., W. Roxbury 02132 617-635-5066

BCYF Shelburne 2730 Washington St., Roxbury 02119 617-635-5213

BCYF Tynan 650 E. Fourth St., South Boston 02127 617-635-5110

BCYF Vine Street 339 Dudley Street, Roxbury 02118 617-635-1285

