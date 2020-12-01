Boston opens 3 free mobile COVID-19 testing sites

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is opening three new free mobile coronavirus testing sites and creating a phone service for people to navigate relief options, Mayor Marty Walsh said Tuesday.

The new sites will be at the Anna Mae Cole Community Center in Jamaica Plain, Central Square in East Boston and the Washington Park Mall in Roxbury.

And Walsh said the city’s Financial Navigator Program will give people a free half-hour phone consultation about various relief options they may qualify for.

“Too many people are not aware of these programs, or aware they exist,” Walsh said.

