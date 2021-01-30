Boston opens warming centers during chilly weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - After a mild winter so far, freezing temperatures had Boston officials opening warming centers and local residents longing for warmer days.

As Boston saw sub-zero wind chill on Saturday, Mayor Marty Walsh opened warming centers at more than a dozen community buildings. People who go inside must wear a mask and stay distanced, and spaces will be cleaned and disinfected every hour.

Emergency homeless shelters and winter overflow sites are also being kept open 24 hours through the weekend and outreach crews are patrolling the city as well.

Residents said the freezing weather was a bitter pill to swallow after previously mild temperatures.

“Last weekend it was 43 degrees,” said Kait Tremaglio. “I went on a bike ride, it was very nice, but not this weekend.”

