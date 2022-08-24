BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is one of several school districts facing short staffing issues, just days away from the start of the school year.

“We’re putting the call out, if you’re interested and looking for a career shift,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said of efforts to recruit staff.

According to Wu, 245 positions are currently open in Boston Public Schools. In particular, the school system needs middle school science teachers, English as a Second Language teachers and substitute teachers, as well as paraprofessionals, librarians, social workers and nurses. Wu said many of these positions are new ones meant to support the social and emotional needs of students emerging from the pandemic.

“We are confident that the Boston Public Schools will fill these roles,” Wu said. She clarified that the situation is not so dire that schools are at risk of not opening for the school year.

Wu added that the district has already hired over 1,000 teachers this year and expects to hire more soon.

This issue affects more than just Boston. Framingham Public Schools also has 17 positions open for school staff as well as bus drivers. District leaders said they’re looking for a way to ensure every student can get to school, which could include buses taking a second loop, or requiring students who live within two miles of the school finding another ride.

The district has a recruitment drive planned for next week to continue filling the roles.

