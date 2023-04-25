BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police said they are looking for a parent accused of punching a school bus driver in an incident Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened at the intersection of Kenilworth and Dudley Streets in Roxbury around 2:30 p.m. when a parent allegedly punched the bus driver in his stomach and pulled out a knife in front of children on the bus.

Police said the parent also broke the bus’ rear view mirror.

The driver has stomach pain and was taken to the hospital, according to police.

He is expected to be okay.

