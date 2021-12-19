BOSTON (WHDH) - An annual Boston tradition is changed because of the pandemic, but still giving toys to people in need over the holidays.

Sparky and Jake Kennedy created the Christmas in the City toy drive 32 years ago, letting hundreds of families come to a giant festival to get presents for Christmas. Even though COVID-19 is preventing large gatherings, the toy drive is still distributing gifts to 1,400 families.

Jake Kennedy died last year after being diagnosed with ALS, and his wife said he would be proud to see the toy drive still delivering presents.

“He’d be thrilled that it’s continuing on, he’d be so happy. I know this is just what he wanted,” Sparky Kennedy said.

