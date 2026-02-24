BOSTON (WHDH) - With the state digging out from Mondays blizzard, plenty of resources have been poured into city cleanup in Boston.

Plows, trucks, and many other machines have been at work to get the roads and sidewalks cleared; as of Tuesday morning, there was still quite a bit of work left to do.

In South Boston, sidewalks were icy and some spots were tough to navigate as the height of snow piles climbs, but some streets were beginning to start to clear out as crews worked overnight.

People across Boston woke up Tuesday after the second major storm to hit the city descended Sunday night and lasted throughout Monday.

“Because we’ve had so much snow already leading into this storm, the street crews have been really getting feedback whether it’s from our cyclist community or from neighborhood leaders or other residents to understand how we could do things better as well,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said. “So we’re trying out some new things.”

That includes implementing a longer parking ban through at least Tuesday evening so that plows can clear the roads and focus more on snow removal and the use by Boston Police of all-terrain vehicles to respond to emergencies and to navigate snowy streets.

While Monday’s storm was Boston’s first blizzard since 2022, locals said it’s just part of winter life in New England.

“There’s nothing you can do about it, so you just go with it,” Deborah Roth said.

“A positive attitude is always great to put up with any situation good or bad,” Lou Minicucci said.

Many businesses remain closed Tuesday; the citywide parking ban remains in effect until 6 p.m Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)