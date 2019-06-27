Boston parking meter rates to increase July 1

BOSTON (WHDH) - Parking at some meters in Boston will be a little more expensive beginning July 1.

In a post on the city’s website, the parking clerk says the revised fees “build off what the City learned over its two-year performance parking pilot program in the Back Bay and South Boston” and are aimed at alleviating congestion in the neighborhoods.

Here are the new rates:

Back Bay: $3.75 per hour

Bulfinch Triangle, $2.50 per hour in the area bordered by Causeway Street, Lomasney Way, Staniford STreet, Merrimac Street, New Chardon Street, and North Washington Street.

Fenway/Kenmore $2.50 per hour.

South Boston Waterfront: $3.75 per hour on all city-owned streets, with the exception of D Street, which will be priced at $2.50 per hour.

Motorcycle parking: $0.50 per hour at all parking stalls, including those on Milk Street, Pearl Street, High Street, Batterymarch Street, Newbury Street, Exeter Street, Gloucester Street, Boylston Street, and Fairfield Street.

Parking meter rates in all other metered areas of the city, including Beacon Hill, the Financial District, and the South End will be priced at $2 per hour.

For more information visit the city’s website.

