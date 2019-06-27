Boston parking meter rates to increase July 1

BOSTON (WHDH) - Parking at some meters in Boston will be a little more expensive beginning July 1.
In a post on the city’s website, the parking clerk says the revised fees “build off what the City learned over its two-year performance parking pilot program in the Back Bay and South Boston” and are aimed at alleviating congestion in the neighborhoods.
Here are the new rates:
- Back Bay: $3.75 per hour
- Bulfinch Triangle, $2.50 per hour in the area bordered by Causeway Street, Lomasney Way, Staniford STreet, Merrimac Street, New Chardon Street, and North Washington Street.
- Fenway/Kenmore $2.50 per hour.
- South Boston Waterfront: $3.75 per hour on all city-owned streets, with the exception of D Street, which will be priced at $2.50 per hour.
- Motorcycle parking: $0.50 per hour at all parking stalls, including those on Milk Street, Pearl Street, High Street, Batterymarch Street, Newbury Street, Exeter Street, Gloucester Street, Boylston Street, and Fairfield Street.
- Parking meter rates in all other metered areas of the city, including Beacon Hill, the Financial District, and the South End will be priced at $2 per hour.
For more information visit the city’s website.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)