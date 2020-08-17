BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced Monday that the City of Boston has signed a contract with a local garment manufacturer to produce up to 150,000 medical gowns for first responders.

The partnership with Sterlingwear of Boston has helped re-employ garment workers while providing needed personal protective equipment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During these challenging times, I am pleased that the City of Boston has been able to support a long-time, locally owned business, while producing needed, high quality PPE to support Boston’s first responders,” Walsh said. “We will continue to support our local and small businesses that employ our residents and fuel our neighborhoods.”

Prior to producing medical gowns, Sterlingwear of Boston was set to close after the federal government ended a 45 year contract to manufacture traditional United States Navy wool peacoats earlier this year.

“As a family owned company now in its third generation Sterlingwear of Boston is no stranger to making high quality garments for our nation’s heroes,” said Frank Fredella, CEO and Owner, Sterlingwear of Boston. “Over the past 55 years we’ve been proud to make uniforms for almost every branch of the US military from our East Boston factory. We’re immensely proud to be putting our years of experience in the garment industry to work by manufacturing critically needed PPE for frontline workers during this pandemic. It is fitting that Bostonians will be wearing PPE made right here in their city. We hope they’ll wear them with the same pride we take in making them.”

In addition to supporting the City’s first responders, Sterlingwear of Boston is expected to manufacture medical gowns for small and local businesses, including community health centers, and assisted living and nursing homes.

The company is the last remaining garment manufacturer in the City of Boston.

