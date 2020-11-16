Boston pastor arraigned on multiple child rape charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston pastor pleaded not guilty to multiple child rape charges in Dorchester District Court on Monday.

George Swain, a pastor at Greater Victory Temple in Mattapan, was arrested Friday on multiple counts of rape of a child and indecent assault and battery of a child under 14, according to Boston police.

Prosecutors said he abused three teenagers at the church and in his home over the course of many years.

“Each of these children were encouraged by their families to spend time at the church and with the defendant in particularly, because he was seen as a role model and the families looked up to him,” prosecutors said.

The 71-year-old Dorchester man admitted to touching the alleged victims inappropriately but denied any other abuse, according to prosecutors.

He is currently hospitalized with congestive heart failure.

Anyone with information surrounding this investigation is asked to call Boston police detectives at (617) 343-6183 or leave an anonymous tip by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

