Boston pastor to be arraigned on multiple child rape charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston pastor who is facing multiple child rape charges is set to face a judge on Monday.

George Swain, a pastor at Greater Victory Temple in Mattapan, was arrested Friday on multiple counts of rape of a child and indecent assault and battery of a child under 14, according to Boston police.

The 71-year-old Dorchester man is set to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

Anyone with information surrounding this investigation is asked to call Boston police detectives at (617) 343-6183 or leave an anonymous tip by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

