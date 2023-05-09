BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department has issued a “Missing Person Alert” for an 11-year-old boy who was last seen leaving his school on Monday, according to authorities.

The police department said Jean Pierre Bienquisto was last sighted around 2:15 p.m. as he left his school on Mildred Avenue.

According to officials, Bienquisto was wearing a blue jacket, blue pants, and black and white sneakers at the time.

Anyone with information on where the child may be is asked to call 911 or contact Boston PD’s B-3 Detectives at 617-343-4712.

Those who wish to share info anonymously can do so via the department’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800 (494)-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

