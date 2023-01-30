DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were hurt in Dorchester Monday afternoon following a stabbing, according to police.

The Boston Police Department said the victims were wounded in the area of Ashmont Street and Dorchester Avenue sometime before 3 p.m.

Initially stating two people were injured, officials with the department later confirmed another victim had been wounded, with all three suffering non-life threatening injuries.

In their update, police also said a person was in custody following the stabbing, describing the individual only as “an adult.”

Surveillance video from a nearby convenience store on Washington Street showed dozens of teens running from the direction of TechBoston Academy around 2:45 p.m., near the scene of the stabbing.

“When I saw the video, I freaked out – it’s just so many kids running, trying to save their life,” said Humayun Morshed, owner of Rosario Grocery. “One kid just came to say he was not going to school tomorrow, he’s not feeling safe.”

Schools officials said the stabbing did not occur on school property, but at a nearby basketball court.

