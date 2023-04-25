DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a 59-year-old woman who suffers from mental health issues and has not been seen for 24 hours.

Christine Meeker of Dorchester was last seen around 2 p.m. on Monday, April 24, in the area of 20 Thetford Ave., according to officials.

The police department described her as being 5’03 and noted that she was last seen wearing pink sweatpants and yellow crocs.

Anyone with information on Meeker’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Boston PD’s B-3 Detectives at 617-343-4712.

Those who wish to share information anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800 (494)-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

